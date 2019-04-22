Michael Flatley | Athens | June 19

Celebrated Irish-American Lord of the Dance choreographer Michael Flatley will be making a stop at the Faliro Indoor Arena in Athens on Wednesday, June 19, with the production “Dangerous Games.” The Lord of the Dance ensemble made its first appearance in 1996 and has since performed to more than 80 million people in 100 countries. “Dangerous Games” premiered in 2014 and includes all sorts of special effects, which bridge traditional Celtic music and dance steps with new technology and modern themes. Tickets start from 15 euros and can be booked online at www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

Faliro Indoor Arena, 22 Koumoundourou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.921.3310