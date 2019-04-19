Parents of teenager killed in hit-and-run donate organs

The parents of a 13-year-old student who died in a hit-and-run accident in the town of Preveza in northwestern Greece late Thursday afternoon, decided to donate his organs, state run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Friday.



The teenager was hit by a car while cycling near his home. He was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Hatzikosta hospital where he was pronounced brain dead.



Preveza's traffic police is investigating the incident.