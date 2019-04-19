Greek PM to attend Belt & Road Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech at the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) to be held from April 25 to 27 in Beijing, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced on Friday.



Leaders including heads of state and government from 37 countries will attend the forum’s round-table summit, Wang told a press briefing.



According to Wang, the 37 countries are Greece, Cyprus, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brunei, Cambodia, Chile, the Czech Republic, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.



The secretary-general of the United Nations and the managing director of the International Monetary Fund will attend the forum, Wang said, adding that senior representatives of France, Germany, Britain, Spain, Japan, South Korea and the European Union will also participate.



[Xinhua]