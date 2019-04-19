NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Trial into ‘plot’ to kill ex-PM adjourned until May

TAGS: Justice

The trial relating to an alleged plot to assassinate former conservative prime minister Costas Karamanlis started on Friday but was adjourned until May 14.

This came a day after leaked intelligence service documents claimed there was no evidence of such a plan.

The trial will proceed without a key defendant as a prime suspect in the alleged plot identified as William B and named in confidential documents was never traced.

The former PASOK MP Michalis Karchimakis has been added as a defendant over a document that was found in his possession.

Karchimakis had been cleared of any links to the affair but, according to a prosecutor, his acquittal was based on an incomplete case file. 

