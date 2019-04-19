E-platform for Athens property registrations to go live

Property owners with homes or plots of land in the Municipality of Athens will be able to check their assets from Monday when the online platform for that area is to go live, as part of an ongoing process to complete the country’s land register.

The checks are the second stage of a declaration process that began in 2008.

Owners should visit the land register website www.ktimatologio.gr and locate their property using their tax codes.

If the details relating to the property are correct, nothing needs to be done. If there are errors, however, the property owner will have to email a request for corrections, visit the main land register office in Galatsi or telephone 2100.101010.