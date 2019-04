A team of experts hoists the petrified trunk of a 20-million-year-old tree on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Friday. The tree is one of several recently discovered on the island’s western flank during digging for a major Public Power Corporation project, prompting the Natural History Museum of the Lesvos Petrified Forest to put together a team of experts to safely remove the fossil from the site and relocate it to its exhibition space. [Stratis Balaskas/ANA-MPA]