The public dustup between former defense minister Panos Kammenos and ex-foreign minister Nikos Kotzias can easily be dismissed as a clash of personalities. But the real problem at the root of it is the man who cobbled together a government of officials with completely different political backgrounds and opposing agendas.

When the PM stood on the sidelines as one of his ministers undermined the foreign policy of the other, how can we be surprised at yesterday’s mud-slinging fest? The only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner.