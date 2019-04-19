By Wednesday, April 24, all salary workers in the private sector should have been paid their Easter bonus, according to law. This payment is roughly half the amount of the Christmas bonus. As the Labor Ministry clarified on Friday, the holiday bonuses cannot be replaced by commodities and can only be in cash of credit.

If workers are not paid their bonus by the aforementioned date, they can contact the Labor Relations Inspection Department of the ministry, or call 15512, to learn about their rights and the necessary action required to trigger legal procedures. Workers or their unions also have the right to file suit at their local police station and demand that procedures be launched.

The law provides for all salary workers employed in the private sector to be entitled to the Easter bonus if they have been employed from January 1, 2019 to April 24, 2019. The bonus is calculated on the basis of the average salary during this year’s first four months, so for workers employed throughout that period, the bonus amounts to half a month’s salary.