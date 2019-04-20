NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Athens Festival tickets on sale from Monday

Tickets for Greece’s biggest annual cultural event, the Athens & Epidaurus Festival, go on sale on the organizer’s Greek-English website (www.greekfestival.gr) on Monday.

Tickets for the international event’s headline shows are usually snapped up fast, especially for seats in the cheaper tiers of the Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater and the 206 Pireos venue.

Some of what are expected to be the most popular shows on the roster this summer include star cellist Yo-Yo Ma performing Bach’s 6 Unaccompanied Cello Suites, a collaboration between world-renowned musician Jean-Guihen Queyras and contemporary dance luminary Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, an appearance by Dead Can Dance, a Tindersticks concert, Robert Wilson’s “Oedipus” and much, much more.

