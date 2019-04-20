Four arrested in child porn crackdown
Officers of the Greek Police’s cyber crime squad have arrested four Greek men as part of an operation code-named “Uncover” aimed at cracking down on child pornography, it emerged on Saturday.
The arrests followed several months of investigation and came after raids on four properties in Athens and one in the Peloponnese earlier this month.
Officers confiscated several hard drives and seven laptops containing thousands of photographs depicting the sexual exploitation of children.