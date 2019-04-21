SYRIZA came to power promising to end the so-called triangle of entanglement between banks, political parties and the media. It started by shaking the sinful tree, so to speak, allowing some rotten fruit to fall (something previous administrations should have done). Then it became obsessed about setting up its own triangle of entanglement. Fatal mistakes were made. The most willing partners in this triangle operated on the fringes of legality, paid the price and now want revenge.



In cases where there was no room for compromise, bullying tactics were used, with no regard for the institutions. Some cases were resolved – others didn’t work out. Now, everything is backfiring for SYRIZA, which didn’t learn from the mistakes of past administrations because it got greedy. The independence of politics remains a challenge in this country.