The prominent Athens lawyers Alexandros Lykourezos and Theodoros Panagopoulos, who are accused of links to the Korydallos Prison “mafia,” are to face an investigating magistrate on Monday.



The two lawyers, who were in custody over the weekend, are charged with membership of a criminal organization and attempted blackmail. A third lawyer, Giorgos Antonopoulos, was remanded earlier this month in connection with the same case.



All lawyers embroiled in the case deny the charges. But the case file against them is based on witness testimonies and wiretapped conversations between Antonopoulos and the alleged head of the prison racket, Albanian convict Claudian Lekotsai.



According to the testimony of jailed energy executive Aristeidis Floros and others, Lykourezos tried to bribe Floros, offering a less damning testimony by his client Antonopoulos in a trial over an attempt on the latter’s life in which Floros was implicated.