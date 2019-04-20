Olympiakos and Vouliagmeni climbed on the podium of the LEN Euro League in women’s water polo on Saturday, but the gold medal and the trophy went to the host of the tournament’s Final Four, Spain’s Sabadell.

The Reds defeated Vouliagmeni 8-7 in Friday’s semifinal and faced the host in the final on Saturday.

The Greek team came mighty close to winning its fourth European crown, leading for most of the final and boasting a three-goal advantage (11-8) halfway through the last period of the match.

However the pressure and the tiredness from two very difficult games within 24 hours got the better of the Piraeus team, that failed to score again while conceding five goals to lose 13-11 amid tears in its players’ eyes. The crucial moment was at 11-10 in Olympiakos’s favor, some three minutes from the end, when Eleftheria Plevritou had a penalty saved instead of giving the Reds a two-goal lead.

A couple of hours earlier Vouliagmeni had landed the bronze medal beating Italy’s Padova 8-7.