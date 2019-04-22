Land register for Athens goes live on Monday

Property owners with homes or plots of land in the Municipality of Athens can check their assets as of Monday as the online platform for that area is to go live, as part of continuing efforts by the authorities to complete Greece’s land register.

The checks are the second stage of a declaration process that began in 2008. Owners should visit the land register website www.ktimatologio.gr and locate their property using their tax codes.

If the details relating to the property are in order, no further action is required. If there are errors, however, the property owner must email a request for corrections, visit the main land register office in Galatsi or telephone 2100.101010.