Champion PAOK added another volleyball trophy to its collection on Saturday as it won the Greek Cup beating Iraklis in the final held on Crete.

PAOK came from behind to beat league leader Olympiakos 3-1 in Friday’s semifinal before Iraklis saw off Foinikas Syrou 3-2 in the other semi at the Cup’s Final Four held for the first time at Ierapetra.

The two Thessaloniki teams produced an enjoyable final on Saturday, with Iraklis winning the first set 25-20 and PAOK bouncing back to win 3-1 by landing the other three sets 25-12, 25-20, 27-25.

Garrett Muagututia was voted the Final Four’s Most Valuable Player, leading PAOK to a second consecutive Greek Cup triumph.