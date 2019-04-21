Rethymno players know they has all but secured survival in the Basket League.

Rethymno beat Peristeri on Crete and has virtually secured one more season in the Basket League, with just one round of games left, likely sending Kymi down despite the latter’s home win over Lavrio. Olympiakos beat AEK away in a pair that will likely clash again in the play-offs.

Peristeri has upset Panathinaikos and Olympiakos in the last few weeks, but went down 83-73 at Rethymno on Saturday, as the Cretan Kings remarkably climbed to 11th and, barring a Kymi shock at Panathinaikos, will stay up.

Kymi still has some chances after downing Lavrio 89-88 in Halkida. It hopes that the last 31 seconds of the Lavrio vs Kolossos match, that will be replayed on Wednesday with Lavrio leading by two points, will end with a Kolossos win. Otherwise Kymi will need to beat Panathinaikos, that this weekend was not in action; its match at Holargos was postponed due to its Euroleague play-off commitments.

In the weekend’s derby Olympiakos won 76-67 and is going to finish sixth or seventh, having been deducted eight points. That means it is set to face AEK again in the Basket League play-offs with AEK having home advantage.

Kolossos defeated a depleted PAOK 83-79 at Pylaia, but this has simply come too late to save the Rhodes team from relegation.

Promitheas has joined Peristeri in third after thrashing Panionios 104-67, and Ifaistos saw off visiting Aris 73-64 on Limnos.