PM to officially announce SYRIZA candidates for Euro polls

Just under a month before European Parliament elections, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is on Monday to unveil the 42 candidates of his leftist SYRIZA for the polls.

In an event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Neo Faliro, Tsipras will announce the candidates on the leftists' ticket while underlining the need to crack down on the rise of the far-right across Europe.

The broadening influence of extremists in Europe makes voting more necessary than ever, Tsipras is expected to emphasize in a bid to spur the undecided against "indifference and abstention."

SYRIZA's 42 candidates include businessman and Piraeus city councilor Petros Kokkalis, Cretan-based Irish musician Ross Daly, the actor Alexis Georgoulis, former culture minister Lydia Koniordou and former migration minister Yiannis Mouzalas.