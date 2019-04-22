Greek PM to visit China this week in third trip in as many years

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to visit China later this week, his third visit as premier in as as many years to attend a summit on China’s Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on April 27.

Amid tightening relations between Greece and China, Tsipras is also expected to meet with top government officials and explore prospects for economic cooperation.

Earlier this month Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic welcomed Greece as the 17th member of the 16+1 Initiative of Central and Eastern European countries plus China at a summit of the initiative on trade held in Dubrovnik.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who also attended the event in Croatia, attempted to allay concerns that China is violating European Union competition rules, vowing to respect standards and fair trade.

The inclusion of Greece in the initiative will add value to the Greek economy and boost the country’s credentials as a regional hub, a Greek government source said.

