Prominent Athens lawyer Lykourezos testifies over prison gang

The prominent Athens lawyer Alexandros Lykourezos was testifying before an investigating magistrate on Monday in relation to the Korydallos prison "mafia" that he is supposedly implicated in.

The 85-year-old lawyer was transferred to the Athens appeals court complex under police guard from the Athens police headquarters where he was in custody over the weekend.

Lykourezos, who faces charges of belonging to a criminal organization and blackmail, denies any part in the racket.

Over the weekend Lykourezos' lawyer Thrasyvoulos Kontaxis said his client was taking legal action against Deputy Citizens' Protection Minister Katerina Papakosta for making comments on state television which, he said, violated his client's right to be presumed innocent until proved otherwise.

By congratulating the Greek Police's counter-terrorism unit for their success and with other comments, Papakosta was essentially condemning Lykourezos before his trial, Kontaxis indicated.