Anastasiades to meet Putin in China

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will hold a meeting in China next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Anastasiades departs on Monday for China where he will participate in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. The Cypriot President will hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping, while he will also meet with the Russian President.



Discussions between Anastasiades and Putin will focus on the Cyprus issue, bilateral relations and international issues, according to government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.



Prodromou said that “'the meeting is part of the Cypriot President’s contacts with all United Nations Security Council member states in the framework of efforts to resume Cyprus talks.”



The President is expected to return to Cyprus on Sunday. [Kathimerini Cyprus]