Jeff Scott | Athens | April 23

The Ventus Ensemble and actor Argyris Xafis perform Jeff Scott's “Passion for Bach and Coltrane” at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, April 23. Written for wind quintet, string quartet, jazz trio (piano, double bass, percussion) and orator, this work was inspired by the poetry of African-American poet A.B. Spellman and its strong references to classical music (Goldberg Variations) and jazz (Love Supreme), religion and mortality. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr