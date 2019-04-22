Athens mayor seeks campaign rally ban for Golden Dawn party

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis has recommended to the capital’s municipal council that the far-right Golden Dawn party not be allowed to use public spaces to hold pre-election rallies.

“We will not give Golden Dawn any of the available public spaces for pre-election promotion because it functions as a criminal organization,” he said.

“Hate speech that introduces discrimination on grounds of race, ethnicity, religious and sexual orientation moves outside the limits of the law,” he insisted, adding that hate speech has become a prosecutable offense in almost all European Union states.