A prosecutor and an investigative magistrate are to decide on Monday night whether to remand or conditionally release prominent Athens lawyer Alexandros Lykourezos and fellow attorney and close associate Theodoros Panagopoulos, who were arrested last Friday over their alleged involvement in the so-called so-called Korydallos prison “mafia.”

The two men, who appeared before an investigative magistrate on Monday, deny any part in the racket.

The 85-year-old Lykourezos, whose testimony lasted for around six hours, said the accusations against him are “incomprehensible.”

For his part, Panagopoulos dismissed the allegations against him as belonging “in the realm of fantasy.”

Over the weekend Lykourezos’ lawyer Thrasyvoulos Kontaxis said his client was taking legal action against Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Katerina Papacosta for making comments on state TV which violated his right to be presumed innocent until proved otherwise.