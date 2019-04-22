German woman injured in attack in Lesvos

A 60-year-old German national was seriously wounded in the neck when an unknown assailant attacked her in Makris Yialos at the eastern coast of Lesvos on Sunday night, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The woman, who volunteers in programs offering support to asylum seekers, entered the yard of an uninhabited house in the area of Florida and was assaulted by a man with an unspecified object.



The attacker stole about 20 euros and her mobile phone before fleeing. According to the same report, the victim told police before passing out that the attacker told her in English to keep quiet.



Due to the seriousness of her injury, she was transferred to a hospital in Athens, ANA-MPA said.



Police believe the main motive for the assault was robbery and have launched a manhunt to find the perpetrator.