ND chief eyes ‘clear victory’ in elections

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday pledged to dampen the fallout from a controversial name deal between Greece and North Macedonia should his New Democracy party win elections later this year.



In an interview with Alpha TV, Mitsotakis accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of making unacceptable concessions on the issues of language and identity.



“I am still waiting for Tsipras and his deputies to explain this in northern Greece,” he said, adding that he will do everything in his power to ease the negative repercussions of the deal and that he will take steps to safeguard Greek products by getting European trademark protection.



He also said Tsipras is afraid to call for early elections.