The intense reactions from the academic community to plans by Education Minister Costas Gavroglou to merge universities with technical colleges (TEIs) would have been enough to demonstrate that the minister has hardly discussed – let alone weighed the scientific merits of – the thousand-page relevant legislation recently tabled in Parliament.



As it approaches the end of its term in office, the government is attempting to ravage the entire construct of the country’s educational system. If anyone is wondering about the point of these changes, they will find it in the last-minute amendments. The amendments that foresee the creation of new university departments around Greece to serve political expediencies. Every town with its own department, every village with an upgraded TEI.