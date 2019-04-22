Lawyers indicted in prison 'mafia' case released on conditions

Prominent criminal lawyers Alexandros Lykourezos and Theodoros Panagopoulos who were arrested last Friday over their alleged involvement in the so-called Korydallos prison “mafia,” were released on bail on Monday evening, after their marathon statements to a prosecutor and an investigative magistrate.



Lykourezos was banned from leaving the country and had to pay 50,000 euros in bail. He will also have to appear to his local police station. Panagopoulos was also slapped with a travel ban.



The two men deny any part in the racket.