Greeks’ Easter travel plans are showing a 15 percent increase from last year for destinations within Greece and abroad, according to bookings at the travel agencies that are members of the FedHATTA federation.

Besides Jerusalem, Jordan, Dubai, Morocco, Istanbul and Egypt, there is also increased demand for trips to Russia, Romania, Central Europe and even remote destinations such as Peru and Australia. Island destinations in Greece, such as Crete (pictured), Corfu and Cephalonia, are in high demand.

It should be noted that this year the Orthodox Easter is 20 days later than in 2018.