The Labor Ministry is seriously considering the implementation of a second cycle of employment programs for local and regional authorities during the summer, just before the scheduled general election.

Deputy Labor Minister Costas Barkas revealed in Parliament that he is in contact with local and regional authorities with the aim of drawing up a list of their needs, targeting a second cycle of the program without a gap in between. Barkas clarified that the existing employment program cannot be extended, but left the option of a second cycle open.

The activation of the instrument of employment in the state and the broader state sector is also dictated by the rising course of unemployment data at the Manpower Organization (OAED). The March figures released on Monday may have shown a monthly decline of 33,046 people from February, but on an annual basis there was an increase of 21,255.