ND planning censure motion against Polakis

New Democracy on Tuesday said that it plans to file a censure motion against Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis over controversial social media comments he made against a conservative candidate in the upcoming European elections.

Polakis was accused of being “immoral” and “vulgar” by social media users on Monday after suggesting in a Facebook post that New Democracy MEP candidate Stelios Kymbouropoulos, who was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy as a child, abused equal hiring laws in order to be appointed to the Greek national health service (ESY).

Responding to his comments, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis took to Twitter, writing: “I thought there would be some limit to the venality; I was wrong. Shame on you Mr. Tsipras for keeping the unscrupulous Polakis in your government,” he said, addressing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Speaking in Parliament later on Tuesday, Mitsotakis said that his party will be filing a censure motion against the controversial SYRIZA official after the Easter break, over his “unacceptable insinuations about a man whose personal journey should serve as an example to all of us.”

Kymbouropoulos rose to prominence at the age of 14 for becoming the first wheelchair-bound honor student to carry the Greek flag in the annual school parade on the October 28 national holiday. He went on to graduate from the Athens School of Medicine with honors in 2012 and was appointed as a psychiatric attendant at Attica General Hospital in 2016.