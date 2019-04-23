Swan Lake | Athens | May 3-5

The famed Odessa National Academic Opera Ballet returns to Athens with the crowd-pleasing favorite “Swan Lake” from May 3 to 5, with performances at 8 p.m. on all days and additional shows at 4 p.m. on May 4 and 5, aimed mostly at children. The production is based on the original choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, reworked by Yuriy Vasyuchenko. Tickets for the Athens show range from 30 to 58 euros and half-price for children.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr