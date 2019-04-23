Easter Concert | Athens | April 24

Dresden Philharmonic conductor Michael Sanderling will lead the Athens State Orchestra in a performance of Anton Bruckner's Mass No 3 in F minor at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, April 24. The ensemble is joined by soprano Anna Stylianaki, mezzo Mary-Ellen Nesi, tenor Mario Zeffiri and bass Petros Magoulas, as well as the ERT and Athens Municipal choirs. The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10-30 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr