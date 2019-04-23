Collector’s Perception | Iraklio | To May 20

The artworks in “Collector’s Perception – Sotiris Felios Collection,” an exhibition curated by art historian Louiza Karapidaki, trace the character of Greek art over the past three decades. With the exception of two works, one by Takis, the other by Nikos Egonopoulos, all rest were created between 1988 and 2018. The exhibition at the Iraklio Municipal Art Gallery offers viewers the opportunity to become acquainted with work by three generations of Greek artists and identify trends and the intellectual unrest that contributed to shaping artistic vocabularies. Dafni Angelidou, Alexis Kyritsopoulos, George Lappas, Alekos Levidis, Aphrodite Liti, Tassos Mantzavinos, Yiannis Moralis, Christos Bokoros, Chronis Botsoglou, Giorgos Rorris and Yiannis Psychopedis are among the artists whose works are on display. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m.



Iraklio Municipal Art Gallery, Aghios Markos Basilica, tel 2810.399228, www.heraklion.gr