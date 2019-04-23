Embroidered Epitaphioi | Ioannina | To June 19

Embroidered epitaphioi and ecclesiastical vestments associated with Holy Week and Easter rituals make up the core of the exhibition “Embroidered Epitaphioi from Epirus – 18th and 19th Centuries.” The sacred satin garments on show are exquisite examples of ecclesiastical handicraft. Embroidered with silver and gold thread by the finest workshops of the era in Vienna and Constantinople, the pieces depict Christian symbols as well as the aesthetic preferences of the members of society in Ioannina who commissioned the manufacture of the items. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission costs 4 euros.



Silversmithing Museum, Its Kale, tel 26510.64065, www.piop.gr