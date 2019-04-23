Union of disabled persons slams minister for 'racist' comment

The National Confederation of Persons with Disabilities (ESAA) said on Tuesday they will take legal action against Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, who appeared to accuse an opposition candidate in the European elections of using his disability to get a job in the public sector.



“ESAA considers that the unacceptable statement of Pavlos Polakis on the measures to protect people with disabilities ... is rife with racism and violates existing laws,” the union said in a statement, adding it will resort to justice.



In a Facebook post on Monday, Polakis accused 34-year-old New Democracy candidate Stelios Kymbouropoulos, who was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy as a child, of abusing equal hiring laws in order to be appointed to the Greek national health service (ESY).



Kymbouropoulos rose to prominence at the age of 14 for becoming the first wheelchair-bound honor student to carry the Greek flag in the annual school parade on the October 28 national holiday. He went on to graduate from the Athens School of Medicine with honors in 2012 and was appointed as a psychiatric attendant at Attica General Hospital in 2016.