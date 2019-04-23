Appeals court upholds prison sentence against underpass attacker

An appeals court in Athens on Tuesday upheld a 16-year prison sentence handed to a 32-year-old man over the attempted rape of six women in the northern suburb of Maroussi in 2016.



The judges were unanimous as they rejected the man's claims that he did not know what he was doing and that he had identified the victims with a past girlfriend who left him.



The court also ordered him to pay a 1,000-euro fine.



The man, dubbed by media “the dragon of Maroussi,” attacked the women in underpasses that did not get a lot of foot traffic.