Deutsche Bank appoints new chief country officer

Deutsche Bank has appointed Nicholas Exarchos as chief country officer in Greece to replace Eleni Dendrinos, who is retiring after a 20-year career with the bank in Athens, according to an internal announcement confirmed by a bank spokesperson.



Exarchos, who joined Deutsche Bank in London in 2003 to develop the bank’s nascent capital markets and advisory franchise in Greece, will also act as general manager of Deutsche’s Athens branch, reporting to Ashok Aram, CEO of Europe, Middle East & Africa (excluding Germany and the UK).



Exarchos had worked closely with Dendrinos as a member of the Athens executive committee since it became a branch office in 2007.



He will retain his business responsibilities as head of the Financing & Solutions Group for Greece, according to the internal memo.



Dendrinos led Deutsche’s global transaction business in Greece and client coverage in Cyprus.



