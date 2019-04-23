Evia man arrested over illegal antiquities hoard

Police on the island of Evia on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 59-year-old man who was found in possession of objects that he had allegedly removed from an ancient grave.



A police statement said that officers made the arrest on Monday in the municipality of Dirfys-Messapia.



A raid on the man’s home turned up scores of ancient coins, jewelry, vessels, a prehistoric marble idol and other items.



The suspect was due to appear before a prosecutor in Halkida on charges of violating antiquities laws.



The objects will be handed over to local antiquities authorities for further assessment.