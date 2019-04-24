One in two citizens struggles to cover the cost of their healthcare, including medicines, while eight in 10 pay out of their own their pockets for medical tests and visits to doctors, according to the results of a survey carried out by Alco for the Medical Association of Athens (ISA).



Four in 10 believe that conditions at the country’s public health services have deteriorated while more than half said they did not understand how the new primary health system with family doctors works, according to the survey.



The poll was carried out from April 10 to 15 on a sample of 1,000 people aged over 25, and its results were made public on Tuesday by Alco’s managing director Costas Panagopoulos at an event organized by ISA.



“The deterioration of the health services provided [by the state] is the result of the failed and dangerous policies that have been followed,” ISA president Giorgos Patoulis said.