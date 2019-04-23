ATHEX: PPC fall drags index lower

The Greek stock market reopened on Tuesday after its first four-day break this April with a massive drop for Public Power Corporation that weighed heavily on both the benchmark and the majority of local stocks. The main index fell despite the gains registered by Piraeus Bank and Coca-Cola HBC.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 776.40 points, shedding 0.26 percent from Thursday’s 778.42 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.23 percent to 2,005.28 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.79 percent.

The banks index slipped 0.13 percent after a mixed day for its components: Piraeus earned 4.21 percent, National climbed 0.74 percent, Eurobank edged 0.07 percent lower and Alpha lost 1.70 percent.

PPC was undoubtedly the day’s protagonist, slumping 11.75 percent, just as Viohalco conceded 3.34 percent and CCHBC rose 2.76 percent.

In total 39 stocks posted gains, 56 endured losses and 40 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.7 million euros, down from last Thursday’s 57.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange shrank 0.27 percent to close at 70.34 points.