Labor and Social Security Minister Effie Achtsioglou said on Tuesday it was possible that some of the dues that 2.5 million pensioners are demanding dating to the period from 2015 to 2016 will be paid out.

Speaking on ANT1 TV, the minister stated for the first time that there was a gap between the issuing of the Council of State verdict in 2015, which overturned cuts made to pensions in 2012, and the legislation introduced in May 2016 by then minister Giorgos Katrougalos.



Achtsioglou said “the fiscal margin [for those 10 months in question] is being examined” and the dues amount to some 4 billion euros.

Experts calculate that 2.5 million pensioners stand to receive between 650 and 7,000 euros each for the 10-month period from the verdict’s publication in July 2015 up to the state’s compliance through the 2016 law.

However, some legal experts argue that those claims may reach up to December 2018. In that case the retroactive dues will concern a period of 42 months and the claims will reach up to 27,000 euros for each pensioner with a main pension and an auxiliary pension.