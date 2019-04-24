The legalization of private structures located in archaeological and historic sites, as well as areas close to monuments, will be made easier according to the provisions of a bill submitted to Parliament by the Environment Ministry.



The proposed provisions will apply in areas such as the medieval city of Rhodes, Hora on the island of Patmos, the Old Town of Corfu, and a part of the archaeological site of Delphi in central Greece.



According to the proposed procedure, interested parties that want to legalize buildings or structures must submit an application to the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE). The final opinion will then rest with the Culture Ministry.