KAS defers ruling on tall building near Acropolis

Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS), the country’s top advisory body on the protection of antiquities, has postponed a ruling on the legality of a recently-constructed 10-floor hotel in the central Athens district of Makriyianni which local residents say obstructs their view of the Parthenon.



Following a session late Tuesday, the members of KAS said they will reconsider the issue after a decision has been issued by the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court. The Council of State will examine the case on May 10.



Tuesday’s development means that the hotel in question can operate given that it has already been connected with public utility networks.



In February, the Environment Ministry suspended all building licenses in the area around the Acropolis following a public protest campaign by local residents.



Meanwhile, the majority of KAS members approved an environmental impact study for the investment at the former international airport at Elliniko, south of Athens, accepting the terms put forward by the Culture Ministry’s Directorate of Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities.



The proposed measures are designed to promote several archaeological discoveries on the site as well as restrict the size of one of the structures included in the project.