No TV debates ahead of EU vote, ND says
Greece’s conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ruled out taking part in TV debates ahead of European Parliament elections next month.
“After [Prime Minister] Alexis Tsipras calls a general election we will have as many debates as he wants,” New Democracy spokesperson Sofia Zacharaki told News 24/7 radio station Tuesday.
During a SYRIZA party rally Monday night, Tsipras challenged Mitsotakis to a TV debate, while chiding the ND chief of “always coming second and in a sweat” in television appearances.
The conservatives are polling well ahead of ruling SYRIZA.