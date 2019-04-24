NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

No TV debates ahead of EU vote, ND says

TAGS: Politics

Greece’s conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ruled out taking part in TV debates ahead of European Parliament elections next month.

“After [Prime Minister] Alexis Tsipras calls a general election we will have as many debates as he wants,” New Democracy spokesperson Sofia Zacharaki told News 24/7 radio station Tuesday.

During a SYRIZA party rally Monday night, Tsipras challenged Mitsotakis to a TV debate, while chiding the ND chief of “always coming second and in a sweat” in television appearances.

The conservatives are polling well ahead of ruling SYRIZA.

