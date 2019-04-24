The first tickets for the annual Athens & Epidaurus Festival are now available.



An annual event since 1955, the festival goes on throughout the summer, providing plenty of opportunities to catch a show in one of the original, ancient amphitheaters of Greece. Featuring everything from big productions of famous ancient Greek plays, to concerts, visual art productions and dance performances, the festival has grown in recent years and now also takes place at modern venues of the capital.



You can find the full festival program for all venues here.



The tickets will be available at Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, Peiraios 260 and other venues hosting this year’s festival productions. You can also find them at the Public department stores, and online through greekfestival.gr and ticketmaster.gr.