PM should have sacked Polakis over controversial comments, Meimarakis says

Conservative MEP candidate Vangelis Meimarakis said Wednesday that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras should have ejected Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis from the government following his controversial remarks about a New Democracy MEP candidate who uses a wheelchair.



“Polakis’ comments were vulgar… Tsipras should have sacked him or asked him to submit his resignation,” Meimarakis told Skai TV.



He said Tsipras would now have to head to elections carrying the burden of having defended Polakis’ attitude.



Polakis had claimed in a social media post that MEP candidate Stelios Kymbouropoulos used his disability to get a job in the Greek National Health Service (ESY).



New Democracy has said it will file a censure motion against Polakis over the comment.