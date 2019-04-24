ND attacks government over PPC losses

Greece’s New Democracy’s opposition has attacked the government after the 2018 financial results issued by the Public Power Corporation (PPC) on Tuesday revealed that losses jumped from 183.8 million euros in the first half and 299.5 million euros by end-September 2018 to 542 millions by the end of the year. This compares with profits of 127.6 million euros in 2017.



“PPC is being destroyed and responsibility for this lies solely with SYRIZA,” conservative party spokesperson Sofia Zacharaki said Wednesday.



“As SYRIZA is falling apart, it leaves behind a ticking bomb under the country’s biggest corporation,” she added.