Transformations of a Road | Thessaloniki | To July 27

The exhibition “Transformations of a Road – From Kapanatza to Aghiou Mina St” was prompted by recent work on a historic Thessaloniki thoroughfare. Through photographs, the show recalls the history of the street from its Ottoman-era past, when it was known as Kapanatza, to its new life as Ioannou Tsimiski St following the northern port city’s liberation in 1912, and as Aghiou Mina St, as a section was renamed following the Great Thessaloniki Fire of 1917. Viewers are offered insights into Emporiou (Commerce) Square, the Greek banking district, as well as the city’s first tram line, part of which was uncovered during studies for the recent works. The exhibition is taking place at the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET) Bookstore in Thessaloniki, which is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



MIET Bookstore, 11 Tsimiski, tel 2310.288.036, www.miet.gr