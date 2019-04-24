Turkish-flagged freighter sailing adrift off Agathonisi

File photo

A Turkish-flagged freighter is sailing adrift southwest of the islet of Agathonisi in the eastern Aegean due to mechanical failure, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Wednesday, citing the Greek Coast Guard.



The Coast Guard has sent two vessels in the area and a third is expected to arrive in case the freighter requests assistance.



The ship, which has not been named, reportedly has 12 crew members onboard and is transporting aluminum sheets. It left Turkey's Iskenderun and was heading to Canakkale.