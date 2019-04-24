NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkish-flagged freighter sailing adrift off Agathonisi

A Turkish-flagged freighter is sailing adrift southwest of the islet of Agathonisi in the eastern Aegean due to mechanical failure, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Wednesday, citing the Greek Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has sent two vessels in the area and a third is expected to arrive in case the freighter requests assistance.

The ship, which has not been named, reportedly has 12 crew members onboard and is transporting aluminum sheets. It left Turkey's Iskenderun and was heading to Canakkale.

