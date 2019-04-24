NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Athens transport workers to strike on May Day

Commuters will be left with few options on May Day as workers on the capital’s urban electric railway (ISAP), city buses and trolley buses are to stage a 24-hour strike.

In a statement, the union representing ISAP workers said the strike was aimed at underlining the need for better working conditions and “decent wages,” declaring their intention to “fight to restore the losses suffered from the austerity of the memorandums.”

Athens metro and tram workers have yet to decide whether to join the action. Access to the city center will be obstructed by the traditional May Day rallies labor unions are expected to hold.

